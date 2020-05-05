Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

NYSE STZ opened at $163.75 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -909.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

