ContentBox (BOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103,850.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.62 million and $103,850.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX and Huobi. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005308 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Huobi, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

