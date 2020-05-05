CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin Sells 4,000 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $483,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COR stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $120.16. 1,253,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,704. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

