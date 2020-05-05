Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTVA. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corteva by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

