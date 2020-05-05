Cosmos Market Capitalization Tops $529.28 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $529.28 million and approximately $198.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00031038 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036449 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,994.79 or 1.00584728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00067493 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000495 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.