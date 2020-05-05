Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $307.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

