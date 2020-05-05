Counterparty Price Reaches $1.01 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex. Counterparty has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $183.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,981.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.02712716 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00654757 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,338 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.