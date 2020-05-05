COVA Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $438,148.63 and approximately $539,117.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. During the last week, COVA has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.02319303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00190099 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.