Covestro (ETR:1COV) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.97 ($42.99).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €30.62 ($35.60). 511,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €28.61 and its 200-day moving average is €37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1-year high of €51.70 ($60.12). The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.