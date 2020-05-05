Cowen Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$19.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.70.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.21. 6,420,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.56. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

