Craig Hallum Downgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Varonis Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.54.

Shares of VRNS traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,887. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $4,556,559.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

