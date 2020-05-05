Credit Suisse Group Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $48.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.94.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

