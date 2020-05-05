Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $198.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.26. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 124.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,836,000 after buying an additional 449,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $1,998,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.