CREDIT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $999.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $89,950.48 and $999.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053436 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

