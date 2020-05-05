CRH Medical (CRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.75 million.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.81. 124,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,671. The firm has a market cap of $207.65 million and a PE ratio of 54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.05. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.