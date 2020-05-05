CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for about 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.68. 1,174,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,974. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

