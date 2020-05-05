CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after buying an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,282. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.