CrypticCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $657.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $114,372.16 and approximately $657.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00487491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00107968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00063316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

