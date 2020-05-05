CSFB Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $28.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CSFB from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTVA. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 727,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,077. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

