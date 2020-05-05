CSFB Lowers Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $75.00

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CSFB from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

WWD traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. 339,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

