CSFB Trims Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Target Price to $11.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target cut by analysts at CSFB from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

FLGT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

FLGT traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,014. The stock has a market cap of $357.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,311.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

