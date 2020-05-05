CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

