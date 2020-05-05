Cube Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Cube has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, CPDAX and BitForex. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.02300234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00187452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

