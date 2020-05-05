CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post sales of $163.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.06 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $152.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $662.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $671.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $676.06 million, with estimates ranging from $646.89 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 79.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

