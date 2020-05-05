Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,829 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,840,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.3% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10,509.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 530,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 525,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Adobe stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.13. 2,356,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

