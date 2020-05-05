Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 274.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,740,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

