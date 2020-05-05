Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,594 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after buying an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,997,469. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.