Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.17. 15,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,223. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

