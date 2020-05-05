Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $766,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,036,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,603,664 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $7.51 on Tuesday, reaching $214.45. 58,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,162. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

