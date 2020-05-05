Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,487. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $392.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

