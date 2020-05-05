Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $18.57 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,438,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,166,000 after purchasing an additional 127,016 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 46,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 93,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

