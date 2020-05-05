Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

