Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 123.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

CFR stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,767. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

In related news, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,625. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

