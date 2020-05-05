Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 470,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.