Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after buying an additional 1,911,017 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,305,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

