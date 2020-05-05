Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 38,462.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,030,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $164.32. The company had a trading volume of 118,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,471. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

