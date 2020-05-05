Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,043 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,628. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

