Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 186,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 141,665 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

