Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.91. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

