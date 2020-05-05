Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 18,470 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $32,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. 49,022 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

