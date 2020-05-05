Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 199.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,803 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,335,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,480,000 after purchasing an additional 371,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 650,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

