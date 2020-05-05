Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.51% of Cummins worth $101,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.83. The stock had a trading volume of 776,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,892. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.40.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.