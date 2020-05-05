CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 252,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

CVS stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

