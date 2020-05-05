CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 252,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,306,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

