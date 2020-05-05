CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 706,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $96,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.