CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. 7,833,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

