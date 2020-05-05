CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb, Bibox and Zebpay. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00522128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036112 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004693 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006117 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, IDCM, Tokenomy, Binance, Zebpay, LBank, Koinex, CoinBene, BCEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

