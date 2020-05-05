CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.71. 19,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,093. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.