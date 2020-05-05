Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.00 ($45.35).

Shares of ETR DAI traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €30.39 ($35.34). The company had a trading volume of 3,893,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 1-year high of €59.26 ($68.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.36 and its 200-day moving average is €41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

