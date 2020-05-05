Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a news sentiment score of -2.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Dalmac Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

